Crews working to contain Bundy fire

QUEENSLAND Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) crews are on scene at a vegetation fire burning between Whymere Road and Melaleuca Road in Gooburrum.

This fire is posing no threat to property at this time but is producing a lot of smoke. Firefighters are working to control the fire.

Nearby residents may be affected by a smoke haze throughout the afternoon.

Residents are asked to close windows and doors and if suffering from a respiratory condition, keep medications close by.

Motorists using Gooburrum Road and Moore Park Road should drive with caution and to conditions.

If residents are concerned their property is under threat, they are advised to call Triple Zero (000) immediately.