KEEP WATCH: Firefighters will continue monitoring a large bushfire burning in inaccessible terrain at Karara, south of Leyburn. Claudia Baxter
Crews to keep check on vegetation fire at Karara

Tara Miko
13th Nov 2018 3:45 PM

EMERGENCY SERVICES will conduct routine checks on a large vegetation fire burning in south-west Darling Downs over coming days.

The bushfire is well behind strong containment lines near Strathyre Rd and Nyora Rd at Karara, a small locality south of Leyburn.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advised the fire was burning in an inaccessible area and posed no threat to properties, but cautioned residents to be aware of smoke in the area.

"Crews will continue to monitor the fire and smoke may affect Karara and surrounds," QFES said in a statement.

"If affected, residents are advised to close windows and doors. Those suffering from a respiratory condition should keep their medications close by."

Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions.

The vegetation fire began last Monday in the Stonehenge area around Stonehenge Rd, Glen Sannox Rd and Rabbit Fence Rd.

Multiple fire crews including the Rural Fire Service and Queensland Fire and Rescue units worked quickly to establish fire breaks and boost containment lines.

While the fire is under control, residents should phone 000 if properties are under threat.

Toowoomba Chronicle

