Crews strengthen Bucca bushfire containment lines

Mikayla Haupt
, mikayla.haupt@news-mail.com.au
6th Nov 2020 3:10 PM
FIVE Queensland Fire and Emergency Service crews are currently at the scene of a bushfire in Bucca.

While the fire near Bucca and Rosedale Rd is contained, a QFES spokesperson said it was producing a lot of smoke.

Firefighters will patrol the area and strengthen containment lines.

Residents are asked to close windows and doors and if suffering from a respiratory condition, keep medications close by.

Motorists should drive with caution and to conditions.

If residents are concerned their property is under threat, they are advised to call Triple Zero (000) immediately.

