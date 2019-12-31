Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Crews still working to contain fires at Gregory

Crystal Jones
by
31st Dec 2019 12:38 PM

QUEENSLAND Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) crews remain on scene at a bushfire burning near Foleys Road and Childers Road, Gregory River.

There is no threat to property at this time, however crews will continue to strengthen containment lines and conduct backburning operations along Childers Road while fire conditions are benign and before conditions potentially increase again over the coming days.

Motorists should drive with caution and to conditions to ensure the safety of crews working alongside the road.

Residents are asked to close windows and doors and if suffering from a respiratory condition, keep their medication close by.

If residents are concerned their property is under threat they are advised to call Triple Zero (000) immediately.

bushfires gregory
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Club Bargara sets record straight on fireworks celebration

        premium_icon Club Bargara sets record straight on fireworks celebration

        News CLUB Bargara has set the record straight about their New Year’s Eve event in the wake of complaints and misconceptions coming from the community.

        Highest number of youth in Bundy Court in decade

        premium_icon Highest number of youth in Bundy Court in decade

        News THE past financial year was the worst year in a decade for youth crime in...

        Why extra cops have been called in for New Year’s in Bundy

        premium_icon Why extra cops have been called in for New Year’s in Bundy

        News Bundaberg police are warning party goers they will have increased patrols tonight...

        Box trailer stolen in the lead-up to Christmas

        premium_icon Box trailer stolen in the lead-up to Christmas

        Crime Thieves helped themselves to trailer