Crews still working to contain fires at Gregory

QUEENSLAND Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) crews remain on scene at a bushfire burning near Foleys Road and Childers Road, Gregory River.

There is no threat to property at this time, however crews will continue to strengthen containment lines and conduct backburning operations along Childers Road while fire conditions are benign and before conditions potentially increase again over the coming days.

Motorists should drive with caution and to conditions to ensure the safety of crews working alongside the road.

Residents are asked to close windows and doors and if suffering from a respiratory condition, keep their medication close by.

If residents are concerned their property is under threat they are advised to call Triple Zero (000) immediately.