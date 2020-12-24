Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Crews still fighting fire behind school, recreation centre

Mikayla Haupt
24th Dec 2020 1:17 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews remain on scene at a bushfire burning at Baffle Creek.

A QFES spokesperson said the fire was burning in the vicinity of Fernfield Road and Coast Road behind the Wartburg State School and the Baffle Creek Sport and Recreation Centre.

This fire is posing no threat to property at this time.

“Firefighters are working to control the blaze. Residents of Baffle Creek, Deepwater and surrounding areas may be affected by large amounts of smoke throughout the next few days,” the spokesperson said.

“Residents are asked to close windows and doors and if suffering from a respiratory condition, keep medications close by.

“Motorists should drive with caution and to conditions.”

If residents are concerned their property is under threat, they are advised to call triple-0 (000) immediately.

MORE STORIES

baffle creek fire qfes
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Ed Sheeran’s massive pay day

    Ed Sheeran’s massive pay day
    • 24th Dec 2020 12:30 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Emergency services join forces to create festive message

        Premium Content Emergency services join forces to create festive message

        News Crews gather at aeromedical base to create a special Christmas message.

        Sunwater reveals what’s happening at Paradise

        Premium Content Sunwater reveals what’s happening at Paradise

        News From anchoring to testing of the roller compacted concrete, see what’s happening at...

        WHAT'S OPEN: Where you can get essentials over the holidays

        Premium Content WHAT'S OPEN: Where you can get essentials over the holidays

        News From supermarkets to retail, pharmacies, waste facilities, the fever clinic and...

        ‘Miscreants’ slammed for reported hooning activities in region

        Premium Content ‘Miscreants’ slammed for reported hooning activities in...

        News Hooning activity and vehicle descriptions can be reported to police or the Hoon...