Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Crews on scene at bushfire west of Lowmead

5th Jan 2020 3:07 PM

QUEENSLAND Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) crews are on scene at a bushfire burning near Dalga Back Road and Dalga Road, Boyne Valley.

This fire is burning within containment lines and crews will continue to monitor the area.

There is no threat to property at this time. Nearby areas may be affected by a smoke haze.

Residents are asked to close windows and doors and if suffering from a respiratory condition, keep medication close by. Motorists should drive with caution and to conditions.

If residents are concerned their property is under threat they are advised to call Triple Zero (000) immediately. 

bushfires lowmead
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Cooking on a roof: From India to the folk festival

        premium_icon Cooking on a roof: From India to the folk festival

        News Six months after eating food in India, a Bundaberg couple ran a business at Woodford Folk Festival.

        PHOTOS: Beach goers at 1770

        premium_icon PHOTOS: Beach goers at 1770

        News Perfect weather drew crowds to the beach on the Discovery Coast.

        Heartfelt eulogy for Aboriginal elder Mervyn Johnson

        premium_icon Heartfelt eulogy for Aboriginal elder Mervyn Johnson

        News ABORIGINAL elder Mervyn George Johnson was remembered as “a mighty man” who...

        Spike in water shows 45 per cent increase for Bundaberg residents

        premium_icon Spike in water shows 45 per cent increase for Bundaberg...

        News Bundaberg’s residential water usage has increased when compared to the same period...