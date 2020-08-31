Crews on scene at bushfire west of Gin Gin

A photo from a previous bushfire in the region.

A photo from a previous bushfire in the region. Mike Knott

QUEENSLAND Fire and Emergency Services crews continue to remain on scene at a vegetation fire burning on the eastern side of Hogback Range, west of Gin Gin.

Crews are using heavy machinery to strengthen containment lines and aircraft will be conducting mapping operations throughout the day.

This fire is burning in inaccessible land and is posing no threat to property at this time.

Nearby residents may be affected by smoke haze.

Residents are asked to close windows and doors and if suffering from a respiratory condition, keep medications close by.

Motorists should drive with caution and to conditions.

If residents are concerned their property is under threat, they are advised to call Triple Zero (000) immediately