Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Breaking

ROAD TRAGEDY: Motorbike rider killed in campervan smash

Eden Boyd
Stuart Cumming
,
7th Nov 2020 2:18 PM | Updated: 3:34 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

UPDATE 3.30PM:

A man has died in a crash with a campervan on a Coast road that has been closed while police investigate.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said a motorcycle rider had died and a 63-year-old man who was driving another vehicle had suffered a cut to his left arm.

The spokeswoman said a 64-year-old woman who was also in the vehicle was uninjured.

A motorbike rider has died in a crash at Black Mountain.
A motorbike rider has died in a crash at Black Mountain. Eden Boyd

Sunshine Coast police District Duty Officer Senior Sergeant Matt Campbell said it looked like speed was a factor in the crash but the Forensic Crash Unit was investigating.

A policeman on scene also confirmed the rider had been killed in a "gruesome" crash.

He said the road would be closed for some time.

EARLIER:

Emergency services are at the scene of a serious Sunshine Coast crash involving a motorcycle and a campervan.

Crews were called to Black Mountain at 1.45pm and were working with a patient soon after arrival.

The crash has occurred on Blanckensee Rd near Black Mountain Range Rd.

More to come.

black mountain campervan crash motorcycle
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Multiple crews fighting cane field fire

        Premium Content Multiple crews fighting cane field fire

        News Residents should close their doors and windows and keep medication close by if suffering from a respiratory condition.

        Identity revealed: Motorbike rider loses fight for life

        Premium Content Identity revealed: Motorbike rider loses fight for life

        News The crash happened on Goodwood Rd at Alloway on Monday.

        WHAT’S ON: Five things to do this weekend

        Premium Content WHAT’S ON: Five things to do this weekend

        News Check out some of the events happening around the region this weekend.

        COLOURFUL CHARACTER: A bird as beautiful as any flower

        Premium Content COLOURFUL CHARACTER: A bird as beautiful as any flower

        News The rose-crowned fruit dove is a stunning sight for those lucky enough to catch a...