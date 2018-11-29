Crews respond to fire at Kalpowar

MULTIPLE Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews are on scene at a vegetation fire burning near the corner of Gladstone Monto Road and Misfortune Road, Kalpowar.

The fire is currently contained and there is no threat to property at this time.

Smoke may affect Kalpowar township throughout the day.

Residents have been advised to close their windows and doors, and keep respiratory medications close by if required.

Motorists should drive with caution and to conditions.

If residents feel their property is under threat they should call Triple Zero (000) immediately.