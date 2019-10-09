Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A bushfire is still burning at Cherwell.
A bushfire is still burning at Cherwell. Alistair Brightman
News

BUSHFIRE UPDATE: Fight to protect solar farm

Carlie Walker
by
9th Oct 2019 10:40 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

CREWS will continue to monitor a large bushfire at Cherwell throughout today after spending the past two days fighting to contain the blaze.

Thanks to efforts by fire crews yesterday, containment lines are now in place and bulldozers and graders were used to create fire breaks.

Water-bombing efforts also continued yesterday at the site between Pig Creek and the Bruce Highway.

A spokesman from Queensland Fire and Emergency Services said fire crews had worked to protect a nearby solar farm yesterday.

About noon, two water-bombers flew over the site, with the fire front moving in a southerly direction.

Police were also on scene directing traffic as smoke at the scene increased.

This morning, 12 vehicles were at the scene with two more enroute to assist with containment efforts.

In nearby Howard, one crew is at the scene of a vegetation fire at Steley St.

Residents have been advised to close their doors and windows and keep medication close by if suffering from a respiratory condition.

Motorists should use caution and drive to conditions.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    Why regional kids are moving to the cities

    premium_icon Why regional kids are moving to the cities

    News ONE big factor is coming into play when it comes to the loss of young people in regions like Bundaberg.

    WATCH: Dashcam catches dangerous driving in Bundy region

    premium_icon WATCH: Dashcam catches dangerous driving in Bundy region

    Crime Dashcam footage has revealed a terrifying moment

    Barnes on why he refuses to detail sister city decision

    premium_icon Barnes on why he refuses to detail sister city decision

    News Councillor doesn't want to end up in 'firing line'

    Backpacker allegedly stole coffee machine, sold $1 coffees

    premium_icon Backpacker allegedly stole coffee machine, sold $1 coffees

    Crime Court hears man walked out of Coles with gear