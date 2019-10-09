BUSHFIRE UPDATE: Fight to protect solar farm

A bushfire is still burning at Cherwell.

Alistair Brightman

CREWS will continue to monitor a large bushfire at Cherwell throughout today after spending the past two days fighting to contain the blaze.

Thanks to efforts by fire crews yesterday, containment lines are now in place and bulldozers and graders were used to create fire breaks.

Water-bombing efforts also continued yesterday at the site between Pig Creek and the Bruce Highway.

A spokesman from Queensland Fire and Emergency Services said fire crews had worked to protect a nearby solar farm yesterday.

About noon, two water-bombers flew over the site, with the fire front moving in a southerly direction.

Police were also on scene directing traffic as smoke at the scene increased.

This morning, 12 vehicles were at the scene with two more enroute to assist with containment efforts.

In nearby Howard, one crew is at the scene of a vegetation fire at Steley St.

Residents have been advised to close their doors and windows and keep medication close by if suffering from a respiratory condition.

Motorists should use caution and drive to conditions.