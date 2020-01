Leah Zimmerlie took this footage of the Avoca grass fire.

QUEENSLAND Fire and Emergency Services tended to a small grass fire at the back of Avoca State School on Wednesday night.

A spokesman for the Bundaberg station said three vehicles were sent to the scene of the fire in the field behind the school.

He described it as a "very small grass fire".

