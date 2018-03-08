UPDATE: Bundy business office destroyed in fire

UPDATE 6.30PM: The office of a Bundaberg business has been destroyed after it was gutted by fire.

Firefighters were however able to contain the blaze and stop it spreading to machinery, vehicles and other businesses just meters away.

Three fire trucks and 12 firefighters raced to the building just after 5pm but the office area of ETS Vegetation Management building, off Goodwood Rd, was fully engulfed.

A QFES spokesman said it appeared the fire was not suspicious and had started in an area with a lot of electrical equipment.

He said investigations would focus on that area to determine exactly what caused the fire.

Thankfully the business had closed for the day when the fire broke out and no one was inside at the time.

UPDATE 6PM: Firefighters in breathing apparatus are going through the building.

Smoke and fire has caused damage around windows.

EARLIER: Crews have rushed to a building fire on Goodwood Rd.

It is believed the fire was called in around 5.12pm.

A section of Goodwood Rd had to be closed for a time, but it is believed to have been reopened.

A source at the scene said it appears the fire has been contained to a shed at the back.

The structure is being assessed.

Witnesses at the scene described the area as smelling "very smoky" and three fire trucks, two ambulances and police are on scene.

