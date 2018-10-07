Crews on scene at an incident involving tractor and car

IT HAS been a busy morning on Bundaberg roads with two crashes this morning, the most recent involving a tractor and a car Kalkie.

The incident occurred at around 9.30am this morning at the intersection of FE Walker St and Ashfield Rd.

FE Walker Crash Brian Cassidy

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said the female occupant of the car had 'significant facial and arm lacerations'.

"It has taken about half-and-hour to 40 minutes for the release, so it was a difficult extraction," he said.

QAS is still on the scene.

Earlier this morning, four people were taken to hospital after a collision on Elliott Heads Rd.

A QAS spokesman said two vehicles crashed in a head-on collision with two people in each car.

The spokesman said a 17-year-old had neck and chest pain with another patient having leg and arm injuries.

"It was as fairly big impact," he said.

"The family members of those involved were shocked at the extent.

"This was a timely reminder as we finish the school holidays that there is more than you in the vehicle".

The spokesman said nearby residents were first on the scene.

An off-duty paramedic, who was on his way home after night shift, stopped to help those as well.

This is a developing story.