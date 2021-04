Queensland Ambulance Service crews are on scene at the crash north of Childers.

MONDAY, 4.15PM: Emergency crews are on scene at a crash on the Bruce Highway.

According to a spokeswoman for the Queensland Ambulance Service, crews are on scene and assessing two patients.

It is not yet known if there were others involved in the incident.

A call was made regarding the crash at 3.43pm after a vehicle towing a trailer rolled on the Bruce Highway near Marule Road, Booyal.

Two ambulance units are on scene.