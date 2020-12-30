Menu
A number of crashes in the region have kept emergency crews busy today. Photo: File image
News

Crews kept busy with multiple crashes on our roads today

Crystal Jones
30th Dec 2020 2:00 PM
IT’S been a busy day for emergency services in the region with three crashes being tended to – two of which were on highways.

A spokesman for the Queensland Ambulance Service said crews headed to a crash near the bridge at Woowoonga on the Isis Highway.

Emergency services attended and a man was recently freed from the single-vehicle crash, that was called in at 10.15am.

He was taken to Biggenden Hospital in a stable condition with a shoulder and wrist injury.

The incident caused road closures in the area.

Another highway crash happened on the Bruce Highway at Kolonga.

Emergency crews tended to the scene of the incident north of Gin Gin, near the Monto turn-off.

The incident has caused traffic disruptions.

In Childers, a woman was injured in a two-vehicle crash on Churchill St.

QAS said the incident was called in at 1.21pm.

She was taken to Childers Hospital in a stable condition with an arm injury.

