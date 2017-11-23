Crews hone in on emergency skills

RESCUE: The LifeFlight and VMR Bundaberg training included vessel transfers, raft drop-offs and winching a person out of the water.

RESCUE: The LifeFlight and VMR Bundaberg training included vessel transfers, raft drop-offs and winching a person out of the water. Ashley Clark

WINCHING, vessel transfers and raft drop-offs were all in day's training for two local emergency services groups recently.

The RACQ LifeFlight Rescue aeromedical crew and Volunteer Marine Rescue underwent a rigorous training session to ensure they're ready for any emergency.

Flying roughly two to three miles from Burnett Heads, the LifeFlight crew worked alongside VMR to hone in on their search, rescue and water winching skills.

According to LifeFlight, the three exercises were essential for the crew to practise, given the high number of ocean-based missions they're tasked with.

Since July the Bundaberg crew have winched three patients from vessels.

LifeFlight Line Pilot Peter Marris said the training ensured the crew are prepared, no matter the conditions.

"Often a vessel has a mast and obstructions that can make it difficult for a helicopter to get in close, so we have to develop techniques which will allow us to get somebody on and off the vessel,” he said.

"The LifeFlight areomedical crews undergo this type of training every year.

"This training is vital to ensure the currency of our crew is at the highest standard.”

2016-17 was a record year for LifeFlight for lifesaving missions with its aeromedical crews, community helicopters and air ambulance jets performing a record 5,342 missions throughout Queensland and around the world.

LifeFlight is a community-based charity that relies on donations from the public and community support to the LifeFlight Foundation.

To support the LifeFlight Foundation visit www.lifeflightfoundation.org.au.