GRASS FIRE: Fire fighters battling fires across the Mackay region as wind increases
News

Crews fighting blaze at Berajondo

Crystal Jones
by
22nd Dec 2019 4:13 PM

QUEENSLAND Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) crews remain on scene at a bushfire burning between Lowmead Road and John Clifford Way, Berajondo. 

This fire is posing no threat to property at this time.

Fire crews will monitor and patrol the area over the coming days.

Nearby residents may be affected by smoke and are asked to close windows and doors and if suffering from a respiratory condition, keep medications close by.

Motorists should drive with caution and to conditions.

If residents are concerned their property is under threat, they are advised to call Triple Zero (000) immediately.

Bundaberg News Mail

