Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
FIRE crews are fighting a blaze burning along the Bruce Highway (file photo).
FIRE crews are fighting a blaze burning along the Bruce Highway (file photo). Monique Preston
News

Fire crews battle separate bushfires near Bruce Hwy

Sarah Barnham
by
11th Nov 2018 10:55 AM | Updated: 12:04 PM

UPDATE: A SECOND fire has broken out in the Gladstone region, following a grassfire near the Bruce Highway this morning.

Fire crews are backburning an area at Beecher on Wyndham Rd to prevent a bushfire blaze from burning out of control.

Two crews are on the scene.

The earlier fire near Turkey Beach Rd along the Bruce Highway is burning within containment lines and crews are also back burning the area.

Three crews are on the scene.

EARLIER: FIRE crews are fighting a blaze burning along the Bruce Highway.

The fire is near Turkey beach Rd at Foreshores and is burning within containment lines.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency spokesman said crews would be back burning the area.

The spokesman said there was no threat to any houses or properties, but the smoke would affect the area.

"If affected, residents are advised to close windows and doors," the spokesman said.

"Those suffering from a respiratory condition should keep their medications close by.

"If residents are concerned their property is under threat they are advised to call Triple Zero (000) immediately."

backburning breaking crews editors picks emergency fire gladstone queensland fire and emergency
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    Wheels fall off ScoMo's big blue bus

    Wheels fall off ScoMo's big blue bus

    Politics IT TOOK less than a day for the Prime Minister's big blue bus to backfire.

    Vandal's damage takes over month to repair: Manager

    premium_icon Vandal's damage takes over month to repair: Manager

    Crime Bargara Golf Club staff were disheartened to find course torn up

    B-double and vehicle crash on Bruce Hwy

    B-double and vehicle crash on Bruce Hwy

    Breaking Firefighters responded to the truck and vehicle crash

    James wants you to dial in a donation for sick kids

    premium_icon James wants you to dial in a donation for sick kids

    News Telethon raises funds for the Children's Hospital Foundation

    Local Partners