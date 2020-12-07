Menu
Queensland Fire and Emergency Services continue to battle blazes across the Wide Bay region. Picture: Zizi Averill
News

Crews fight Buxton fire from ground and up above

Mikayla Haupt
7th Dec 2020 4:08 PM
Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews are on scene at a bushfire fire burning in a southerly direction from Buxton Road to Barretts Road in Buxton.

A QFES spokesperson said several crews were fighting the fire and were supported by water bombing aircraft.

This fire is posing no threat to property at this time but is producing a lot of smoke.

Residents should keep windows and doors closed and if suffering from a respiratory condition, keep medications close by.

Motorists should drive with caution and to conditions.

If residents are concerned their property is under threat, they are advised to call triple-0 (000) immediately.

