Crews extinguish Gin Gin grass fire

UPDATE 4pm: A spokesman for the Rural Fire Services said the fire near Gin Gin has been put out.

Six crews ended up fighting the blaze and will remain behind to patrol and monitor the area.

Ronald Feierabend, the owner of the property, said he had about 70 acres burnt out and threatened a neighbour's house on adjoining property.

Mr Feierabend said an irrigation shed was damaged from the fire.

EARLIER: FIVE Rural Fire Service crews are currently battling a grass fire on the Bruce Hwy, near Gin Gin.

A spokesman for the Bundaberg Rural Fire Service said they were called to the blaze about midday and are trying to contain the fire.

He said despite the wet weather in the last couple of days, the fire is moving readily through reeds and grass.

"The wet weather is actually making it difficult for crews moving about the area,” he said.

"The fire is 25 acres in size.”

Bruce Thompson, Rural Fire Service Bundaberg Area Director said it is in a cultivation and there are powerlines down.

He said he believes the fire is under control and crews are making sure one structure building in protected.

It is unknown at this stage how the fire started.

More to come.