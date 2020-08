Paramedics transported one patient to Bundaberg Hospital after the traffic incident. Photo Bev Lacey / The Chronicle

PARAMEDICS were called to a two-vehicle crash in Norville early this morning.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson said a female patient was taken to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition with chest and back pain following the crash at the intersection of Kensington Walker Sts at 6am.

The spokesperson said a second patient declined transport.