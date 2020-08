Ambulance crew called to two-vehicle crash last night. Photo Bev Lacey / The Chronicle

PARAMEDICS were called to a two-vehicle crash in Bundaberg Central late last night.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson said two patients were taken to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition after the incident.

The spokesperson said the crash happened on Bourbong St at 9.53pm.