Paramedics took a female in her 50s to Bundaberg Hospital after a two-vehicle crash at Windermere last night.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson said crews were called to the incident on Windermere Rd and Hummock Rd at 6.37pm.

The woman was transported in a stable condition with chest pain and other minor injuries.