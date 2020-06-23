Crews called to three crashes around region
PARAMEDICS were called out to Wallaville early this morning after a vehicle reportedly went down an embankment.
A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said crews were called to the scene on the Bruce Highway before 8am and took a female patient to the Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition with spinal precautions.
A few hours later at 10.11am, paramedics were tasked to a reported two-vehicle crash in Rubyanna.
The spokeswoman said three people were transported to hospital in a stable condition from the scene on Burnett Heads Rd.
Just after 3.30pm QAS crews were called to a two-vehicle crash on Cummins Rd, Branyan.
This is a developing story, more to come.