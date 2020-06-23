Crews called to three crashes around region

Queensland Ambulance Service crews called to three traffic incidents in the Bundaberg region today.

PARAMEDICS were called out to Wallaville early this morning after a vehicle reportedly went down an embankment.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said crews were called to the scene on the Bruce Highway before 8am and took a female patient to the Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition with spinal precautions.

A few hours later at 10.11am, paramedics were tasked to a reported two-vehicle crash in Rubyanna.

The spokeswoman said three people were transported to hospital in a stable condition from the scene on Burnett Heads Rd.

Just after 3.30pm QAS crews were called to a two-vehicle crash on Cummins Rd, Branyan.

This is a developing story, more to come.