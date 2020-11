TWO patients were taken to the Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition. Photo Bev Lacey / The Chronicle

TWO men were taken to the Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition after a single vehicle crash in Booyal.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson said the vehicle reportedly crashed down an embankment on the Bruce Highway at 4.36pm yesterday.

The spokesperson said while one male patient had no obvious injuries, the second suffered lower back pain.

