Paramedics were called to the scene on Barolin and Electra Streets at 7.47pm.

EMERGENCY crews were called to a two-vehicle crash in the Bundaberg CBD last night.

They assessed two people.

One person was taken to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition, with the other declining further QAS assistance.