Crews were on scene quickly and are assessing one woman at the scene.

EMERGENCY crews including firefighters and paramedics were tasked to an incident at East Bundaberg this afternoon.

A spokesperson for the Queensland Ambulance Service said at 12.27pm a call was made regarding an exterior lift collapsing at a high-set home.

The spokesperson said a female in her 20s was being assessed at the scene.