Crews called out to decimated caravan on Gayndah Mt Perry Rd

CARAVAN FIRE: Two QFES crews have arrived to a completely destroyed caravan at the intersection of the Gayndah Mount Perry Rd and Kalliwa Connection Rd, 30km northeast of Gayndah. PICTURE SOURCE: File.

UPDATE: Two Queensland Fire and Emergency crews have arrived on scene to the caravan fire in Mingo, 30km northeast of Gayndah.

The first crew arrived to the blaze at 11.45am this morning after being alerted about the fire sometime after 11am.

A QFES spokeswoman said despite the best efforts of both fire crews, the caravan was completely destroyed but she did confirm the fire has since been extinguished with fire fighters currently making sure the scene is safe.

News Corp have also requested additional information from the Queensland Police Service but are yet to receive a response regarding the cause of the fire.



EARLIER: A Queensland Fire and Emergency Sercive spokeswoman has confirmed one crew are currently on their way to a call out at Mingo, where a caravan is believed to be on fire at an intersection of Gayndah Mount Perry Rd and Kalliwa Connection Rd.

Crews are yet to arrive at the scene roughly 30km northeast of Gayndah.

More updates to come.