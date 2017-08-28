Crews called to early morning rollover on Bruce Highway

Wild car chase and carjacking crime spree like 'the movies'

EMERGENCY crews were called to an early morning rollover on the Bruce Highway south of Maryborough.

It's believed the driver of a vehicle crashed into barriers at a section of road works before rolling the car he was driving and landing in a ditch.

The crash happened on the Bruce Highway near Canterwood Rd just before 1.30am

Maryborough Fire Station Officer Adrian Massingham said the northbound lane was shut for about an hour while the vehicle was towed away.

He said no-one was hurt in the crash.

Police are investigating.