Crews battling blaze south of Bundy

MULTIPLE fire fighters are still on the scene of a bushfire south of Bundaberg after it broke out last night.

Rural Fire Service Area Director for Bundaberg Bruce Thompson said the blaze is burning on Foleys Road and could be more than 20ha in size.

Overnight Mr Thompson said there was eight crews battling the blaze along with a dozer and grater putting in fire breaks.

This morning there are two HQ crews and three rural crews on the scene working to contain the fire, which is posing no threat to property at this time.

Motorists should take extra caution as smoke may affect roads and crews are working in the area. Residents are advised to close windows and doors and if suffering from a respiratory condition keep their medication close by.

If residents are concerned their property is under threat they are advised to call 000 immediately.

Mr Thompson said there is still a local fire ban in place, while this does not impact farmers, he said they are burning later at night.