Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
GENERIC FIRE FIGHTER PHOTOS AAP/RUSSELL MILLARD
GENERIC FIRE FIGHTER PHOTOS AAP/RUSSELL MILLARD
News

Crews battling blaze south of Bundy

Mikayla Haupt
, mikayla.haupt@news-mail.com.au
7th Sep 2019 10:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MULTIPLE fire fighters are still on the scene of a bushfire south of Bundaberg after it broke out last night.

Rural Fire Service Area Director for Bundaberg Bruce Thompson said the blaze is burning on Foleys Road and could be more than 20ha in size.

Overnight Mr Thompson said there was eight crews battling the blaze along with a dozer and grater putting in fire breaks.

This morning there are two HQ crews and three rural crews on the scene working to contain the fire, which is posing no threat to property at this time.

Motorists should take extra caution as smoke may affect roads and crews are working in the area. Residents are advised to close windows and doors and if suffering from a respiratory condition keep their medication close by.

If residents are concerned their property is under threat they are advised to call 000 immediately.

Mr Thompson said there is still a local fire ban in place, while this does not impact farmers, he said they are burning later at night.

bundaberg bushfire fire qfes rural fire fighters
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    WHAT’S ON: Eight things to do in Bundy this weekend

    premium_icon WHAT’S ON: Eight things to do in Bundy this weekend

    News GET into the spirit of spring and head outdoors this weekend.

    Coroner not confident in changes

    premium_icon Coroner not confident in changes

    News CORONER David O’Connell was not confident there would be any meaningful change by...

    End of the line for conservation group

    premium_icon End of the line for conservation group

    News AFTER decades of catering to the region’s natural bushland, environmental community...

    Bundy artist’s busy year about to get busier

    premium_icon Bundy artist’s busy year about to get busier

    News TEN years ago, Chern’ee Sutton entered and won her first competition with her...