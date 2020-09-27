Crews attend two grassfires burning in the region

QFES crews are attending to two grassfires in the region. Picture Rodney Stevens

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) crews are on the scene of two grassfires in the region.

One is burning west of Cadarga Hawkwood Road between Lawes Road and Ormonde Road, near Gayndah.

The fire has been contained and there is no threat to property at this time.

Nearby residents may be affected by a smoke haze throughout the day and are asked to close windows and doors and if suffering from a respiratory condition, keep medications close by.

Meanwhile a separate grass fire is buning at Stockbridge Road, near Lowmead.

It's travelling in a north easterly direction towards Old Toweran Road.

Properties are not under direct threat at this time.

Motorists should drive with caution and to conditions. If residents are concerned their property is under threat, they are advised to call Triple Zero (000) immediately.

What you should do:

• Listen to your local radio station or visit the Rural Fire Service (RFS) website at www.ruralfire.qld.gov.au/map for regular updates.

• If you have a bushfire survival plan, refer to it now and be ready to follow it.

• If you do not have a bushfire survival plan, or if your plan is to leave, identify where you will go if the situation changes.

• Close windows and doors to minimise smoke exposure.

• If you suffer from a respiratory condition, keep your medication close by.

• Drive with caution in low visibility conditions.

• Contact your neighbours to see if they need help preparing for a bushfire.

• Consider finding your essential items (e.g., identification documents, prescription medication, food and water, and protective clothing such as a long-sleeved cotton shirt and trousers, and boots) in case you need to leave.

• Consider what you will do to protect your pets and livestock.

• Drink plenty of water to stay hydrated.

• Advise family and friends of your intended actions if the situation changes.

Further information:

•For bushfire preparation tips, visit the RFS website: www.ruralfire.qld.gov.au/BushFire_Safety

•For information about road closures, call 13 19 40 or visit www.qldtraffic.qld.gov.au