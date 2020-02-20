Menu
Emergency services were called to a multi-vehicle crash at Bargara Rd and the Bundaberg Ring Rd this afternoon.
Crews attend multiple vehicle traffic accident

Zachary O'Brien
Zachary O’Brien, zachary.obrien@news-mail.com.au
20th Feb 2020 2:13 PM
EMERGENCY services this afternoon attended a multi-vehicle traffic accident at the intersection of Bargara Rd and the Bundaberg Ring Road.

Crews from the Queensland Ambulance Service were called to the sight of the crash at 2.08pm.

There is currently no confirmation how many vehicles were involved in the accident.

A total of three patients were assessed for injuries.

One female was transported in a stable condition to Bundaberg Hospital with leg and back injuries and two other patients did not require transport.

