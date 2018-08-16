Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Emergency Services, Ambulance, QAS, Photo Bev Lacey / The Chronicle
Emergency Services, Ambulance, QAS, Photo Bev Lacey / The Chronicle Bev Lacey
News

Two hospitalised after multi-car crash on busy Rocky bridge

Shayla Bulloch
by
16th Aug 2018 7:10 AM

UPDATE 8am: TWO people were taken to Rockhampton Hospital after a multi-car crash on a busy city bridge this morning.

A spokesperson from Queensland Ambulance Service said two patients were transported in a stable condition to hospital.

Crews have now left the scene.

BREAKING: PARAMEDICS are at the scene of a crash on a busy Rockhampton bridge this morning as peak hour traffic begins.

Queensland Ambulance Service were called to the south-bound lane of Neville Hewitt Bridge, Rockhampton around 6.50am to reports of a two-vehicle crash.

Initial reports indicate one person is still inside a vehicle complaining of chest pain.

There are no other serious injuries.

Avoid the area if possible.

Related Items

neville hewitt bridge qas rockhampton crash tmbbreakingnews tmbcrashes
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Labor candidate for Hinkler announced

    premium_icon Labor candidate for Hinkler announced

    Politics A JOURNEY from teaching to politics was not one Richard Pascoe had originally imagined for himself.

    Bundy boy set for TV spot

    premium_icon Bundy boy set for TV spot

    Entertainment Comedian to appear in hit series Taboo

    Teenager taken to hospital after Thabeban crash

    Teenager taken to hospital after Thabeban crash

    News 19yo woman taken to Bundaberg Hospital after crash at Thabeban

    Local Partners