Police have tended a crash at North Bundaberg today. Picture: NCA Newswire / Gaye Gerard
News

Crews at scene of single-car crash in Bundaberg

Crystal Jones
13th Dec 2020 12:02 PM
UPDATE: The Queensland Ambulance Service has confirmed paramedics assessed one patient at the scene of the crash today.

A man in his 20s declined transport to hospital.

EARLIER: Crews are at the scene of a traffic crash where a single vehicle has left the road at a roundabout and hit a power pole.

A spokesman for the Queensland Police Service said the incident happened just before noon tdoay.

The incident happened on Fairymead Rd, North Bundaberg.

Police and ambulance crews are on scene.

More to come

