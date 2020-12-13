Crews at scene of single-car crash in Bundaberg

Police have tended a crash at North Bundaberg today. Picture: NCA Newswire / Gaye Gerard

UPDATE: The Queensland Ambulance Service has confirmed paramedics assessed one patient at the scene of the crash today.

A man in his 20s declined transport to hospital.

EARLIER: Crews are at the scene of a traffic crash where a single vehicle has left the road at a roundabout and hit a power pole.

A spokesman for the Queensland Police Service said the incident happened just before noon tdoay.

The incident happened on Fairymead Rd, North Bundaberg.

Police and ambulance crews are on scene.

