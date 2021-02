A helicopter has been tasked to the incidnet on the Bruce Highway at Apple Tree Creek. File Photo: LifeFlight.

A rescue helicopter has been tasked for a patient in a serious condition with a head injury after a rollover at Apple Tree Creek.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson said an ‘entrapped’ patient, believed to be a man in his 40s, was being assisted by emergency services after a truck rollover on the Bruce Highway at 10.48am.

This is a developing story, more to come.

