Crest of a ‘tsunami’: 56 companies wiped out in a month

Queensland companies are clinging to life ahead of an avalanche of insolvencies expected to hit this month.

Since August 1 just 56 companies collapsed into administration or liquidation as the federal government's special 'safe harbour' laws protect businesses.

New data from the Australian Securities and Investments Commission reveal the number of companies which entered insolvency in the June 2020 quarter was 48 per cent less compared to the September 2019 quarter and 301 per cent less than the March 2020 quarter.

The June quarter represented the second-lowest number of appointments in the past 20 years.

However, experts predict the number of insolvencies will skyrocket later this month when the government withdraws existing laws which allow businesses to trade while insolvent.

TOUGH TIMES

The owner of a collapsed labour hire company has warned that the Queensland construction sector faces tougher times ahead.

Queensland Scaffold Solutions Pty Ltd director Devon Davis last week put his company into liquidation owing an $80,000 tax bill.

He said a combination of a lack of work and tighter margins meant he had to call in SM Solvency Accountants to start the process to wrap up his construction site scaffolding labour hire firm which he started almost four years ago.

CORPORATION CONCERNS

An Aboriginal corporation established in 2012 to hold Native Title over 17,000km of land in southwest Queensland has collapsed into administration.

The Bigambul Native Title Association was put into the hands of administrator Thyge Trafford-Jones on August 20 owing an undisclosed amount.

The corporation holds thousands of kilometres of land between Dalby and St George, however its office is based at King Scrub in the Moreton Bay region.

Its directors were desperately working to ensure "the financial security and sustainability of BNTAC" last year according to its annual report.

The company's executive director Justin Saunders did not respond to a request for comment.

HALF A CENTURY

Liquidators were appointed to a Brisbane-based construction company which boasted a half a century of experience in the sector.

QCON Solutions, which has its head office at Moorooka, was involved in residential work as well as the construction and maintenance of schools and commercial buildings.

BRI Ferrier partner Ian Currie was appointed liquidator of QCON, which was previously known as Australian Timber Homes, on Tuesday.

Originally published as Crest of a 'tsunami': 56 companies wiped out in a month