Banana crepes.
Food & Entertainment

Crepes a great way to give kids cooking skills

by MAGGIE COOPER, WEEKEND COOK
14th Jan 2019 1:00 PM

Pancakes, pikelets and crepes are relatively easy dishes for children to make over the school holidays, although my kitchen used to look like a flour and water bomb had exploded after I let my son loose in there when he was young. The occasional messy kitchen is a small price to pay to achieve offspring who are competent preparing food.

BANANA CREPES

Serves 6

INGREDIENTS

1/2 cup plain flour

1 tbsp caster sugar

2 large free-range eggs

3/4 cup milk

1 tbsp melted unsalted butter, plus extra for greasing pan

1/4 tsp vanilla essence

Pinch salt

2 ripe bananas

2 tbsp pure icing sugar for dusting (optional)

1/4 cup chocolate syrup

METHOD

Place flour and caster sugar in a large jug, making a well in the centre. Add eggs, milk, melted butter, vanilla and salt into the well and whisk together, gradually incorporating the flour. A rotary hand mixer is always fun for kids, otherwise use a balloon whisk or a wooden spoon. Cover and refrigerate for 20 minutes.

Heat a non-stick frying pan over medium heat. Grease lightly with a little butter and wipe gently with a paper towel.

Pour about 1/4 cup of batter into the centre of the pan; rotate and tilt to spread the batter and cover the base of the pan.

Cook until top of crepe appears dry (about a minute); carefully turn with a spatula and cook another 15-20 seconds. Remove to a wire rack and continue with remaining batter, greasing pan lightly as needed. Slice bananas thinly and place on each crepe, folding to enclose the fruit. Dust with a little icing sugar, if desired, and drizzle with a little chocolate syrup. Serve immediately.

maggies.column@bigpond.com

    Local Partners