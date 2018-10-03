Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Offbeat

Creepy sign plastered asks worrying question

3rd Oct 2018 8:03 AM

DISTURBING signs offering $30 and a McDonald's meal to anyone that can help a stranger hide a body have popped up in Sydney, but it might not be as sinister as it seems.

A picture of the sign was posted to Reddit after locals spotted numerous print out's stuck to poles in Darlinghurst.

"Want $30? Help me hide a body," the sign reads.

But reading further it becomes clear that the request is not as disturbing as previously thought.

"A pet of mine has passed away in his sleep and rigor mortis has set in," it reads.

"I'm a wimp and will faint. Help me remove his body and I'll happily pay for your dinner at Maccas.`

"Small body, no blood. Please send help."

Would you do this for $30? Source:Reddit
Would you do this for $30? Source:Reddit

People were quick to comment about the unusual request.

"What exactly do we do with dead pets? I think I'd need help when my pet dies too …" one person said.

Another wrote: "$30 will buy a fair amount of Maccas."

body editors picks mcdonalds offbeat sydney

Top Stories

    Following in dad's footsteps: Walk to remember Harry Frauca

    Following in dad's footsteps: Walk to remember Harry Frauca

    News THE daughter of late adventurer Harry Frauca will walk in memory of her father's passion for exploration next week.

    • 3rd Oct 2018 9:52 AM
    Full steam ahead for nine-storey Jewel project

    premium_icon Full steam ahead for nine-storey Jewel project

    Property Council now has 10 business days to attach conditions

    Jewel opponents have one card left to play

    premium_icon Jewel opponents have one card left to play

    Council News 'They didn't decide to approve it, they decided to do nothing'

    Local Partners