Creek to Coast stars hooked on region for fishing festival

OUT ON THE WATER: Scott Hillier and Olivia Degn in Port Lincoln SA. Contributed

CREEK to Coast's Scott Hillier and Olivia Degn are set to star at 1770 Festival's first Fishing Precinct.

Scott has been part of Creek to Coast for the past 10 years, primarily as host of the show and can't wait to share some of his stories from his travels.

While Olivia is fairly new to Creek to Coast, she has a background in Marine Biology and is looking forward to sharing her knowledge.

A welcome addition to the 1770 Festival, Scott and Olivia will soon have you hooked on the outdoors and fishing.

A fishing precinct isn't complete without a display of boats, fishing gear, maps, reels and rods, and you'll get professional advice on anything above and below the water.

There are free Fishing Precinct Workshops being held on May 25 and 26.

Each day the workshops present professional advice in rod making and repairs; rod, reel and tackle choices; casting tips; knots; knowing your zones; as well as presentations from Scotty and Olivia.

And of course there will be casting and cast net throwing competitions.

Whether you're an avid fisherman or a novice, there will be something for you at the 1770 Festival's Fishing Precinct.

For more information on the 1770 Festival Fishing Precinct visit www.visitagnes1770.com.au/1770-festival/ or contact 1770 Festival team at events@dctc.com.au or 0749747570.