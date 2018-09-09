Clive’s creditors could be waiting years

Clive Palmer has reclaimed his position as Queensland’s richest person with an estimated wealth approaching $3 billion. Picture: Zak Simmonds

Clive Palmer has reclaimed his position as Queensland’s richest person with an estimated wealth approaching $3 billion. Picture: Zak Simmonds

THE legal battle to force Clive Palmer to pay hundreds of millions of dollars in debts could drag on for years to come.

It is two years and eight months since the tycoon's nickel refinery in Townsville was placed into administration, and then liquidation.

More than 150 third-party creditors left out of pocket by the Yabulu refinery's collapse are still waiting to get the money they are owed.

In the meantime, the 64-year-old has reclaimed his position as Queensland's richest person with an estimated wealth approaching $3 billion.

He has announced plans to re-enter politics with his United Australia Party, headquartered in Townsville, and erected billboards around the state featuring photographs of him and slogans like "Put Australia first" and "Making Australia great".

Clive Palmer has re-entered politics as his personal wealth has soared. Picture: Kym Smith

A Supreme Court case brought by the liquidators against Mr Palmer and 20 other defendants - including his nephew, and former Queensland Nickel director, Clive Mensink, as well as related companies - has been set down for a trial starting on April 29 next year.

That is scheduled to run for 60 days. But The Sunday Mail understands it could take longer and if - as is likely - there is an appeal against the outcome, the matter could well stretch into 2020 or beyond.

The liquidators are seeking to recover outstanding debts to creditors and money paid by the Federal Government to cover redundancy and entitlements paid to workers.

The claim also seeks $207 million from Mr Palmer, and $110 million from Mr Mensink in compensation for alleged breach of statutory duty as directors. A similar claim for $25 million has been made against another former director Ian Ferguson.

Mr Palmer, who claims the liquidation was premature, is suing for $1.8 billion in revenue he alleges could have been earned if the Yabulu refinery had been allowed to re-open. That counterclaim will be heard at the same trial.

He argues that it was the liquidator who made workers redundant.

Documents filed with the Supreme Court in Brisbane say the refinery owed $215 million when it closed, including $74 million to 758 employees, $64 million of which was paid by the Federal Government.

The 153 third party creditors ranged from the rail freight giant Aurizon, owed $88 million, to small local firms such as Twin City Tyres in Garbutt, who were left $20,422 out of pocket, and Townsville Pallet and Crate, owed $14,764.

An administrator's report in 2016 estimated the return to Queensland Nickel creditors could range from 100 per cent to zero.

With Queensland Nickel in liquidation, Mr Palmer could not pay any creditors directly even if he wanted to. But it would be possible in theory for a settlement to be reached between him and the liquidators for an agreed amount before the trial.

A favourable court decision in Western Australia over iron ore royalties to Mr Palmer's Mineralogy company has lifted optimism that creditors may get close to full reimbursement if the liquidators' case against the businessman succeeds.

It is one of the biggest cases of its kind in Queensland and the proceedings have been delayed by a series of claims and counterclaims.

In the latest episode, Supreme Court judge Justice Bond will hear an application from Mr Palmer on Wednesday that the judge should disqualify himself from the case.

Mr Palmer alleged bias by Justice Bond in making an order freezing more than half a billion dollars of personal and company assets. The judge has rejected the accusation.

He has flagged an interest in re-opening the refinery with the nickel price rising but he would face problems getting access to facilities at the Port of Townsville and industry sources say tens of millions of dollars would have to be spent on new equipment and repairs before it became operational.

Top 10 third party creditors

1. Aurizon Operations: $88m

2. GE Capital (aircraft lease): $26m

3. Australian Eastern Railroads: $5.7m

4. Australian Tax Office: $2.4m

5. Daichii Chuo Kisen Kaisha (shipping): $1.6m

6. National Pump and Energy: $1.6m

7. Office of State Revenue: $1.5m

8. Mount Isa Mines: $1.1m

9. De Lage Landen (financial company): $974,000

10. Nickel Mining Company SAS: $530,000

- 758 employees owed a total of $74m, with $64m already paid by the Federal Government