Creditors owed $600k as firm goes bust

by Glen Norris
22nd Nov 2020 5:57 PM
Dozens of creditors have been caught up in the collapse of a Brisbane Bayside blind and shutter firm with liquidators now investigating how and why the company went bust.

Travis Pullen, of B&T Advisory, was appointed liquidator of Capalaba-based Rainbow Blinds and Shutters this week with estimates it owes creditors more than $600,000.


Pullen says the company had operated from a residential address at Capalaba, selling various types of blinds and shutters to residential and commercial customers in southeast Queensland.

Pullen says he is yet to determine whether any outstanding employee entitlements were owed by the company.

He says company director Anthony Driene has informed him the company has less than $200 in the bank.

Rainbow Blinds also had an overdraft facility with the National Australia Bank.

Mr Driene was not available to comment.

