Creatures great and small win big in latest funding round

All creatures great and small were the big winners in the latest round of the Gambling Community Benefit Fund.

Almost $200,000 has been spread around the Burnett region with Bundy Wildlife Rescue, the Bundaberg Bee Keepers Association and the Bundaberg and District Western Performance Horse Club sharing in the funds.

Burnett MP Stephen Bennett said the funding would go a very long way for the local groups.

“Animals with paws, claws, hoofs, fins, legs, wings, feathers and tails are all big winners in the latest GCBF round,” he said.

“Bundy Wildlife Rescue has been in desperate need of funds for some time but with a $15,000 grant coming their way, they’ll now be able to purchase a humidicrib and more vital equipment to help our injured animals get better sooner.

“Our wonderful Bee Keeping Association will also be purchasing equipment to keep up with the ever-growing beekeeping community here in Bundaberg and the Burnett.

“And on the opposite scale, the Bundaberg and District Western Performance Horse Club has been successful in a $15,000 grant to purchase a much-needed storage trailer.

“It’s fantastic to see the GCBF grants go towards such deserving groups whose members go above and beyond to help our community.

“It’s great to be able to give something back.”

President of Bundy Wildlife Rescue, Linda Karlsen said the funding will go towards specialist care equipment for all the animals coming into care.

“It’s also been allocated for education and local community awareness of the issues facing our native fauna,” she said.

“However there are many costs that are ongoing and funds are always needed.

“We are continuing to raise funds with our Go Fund Me which we hope will assist with our day-to-day costs which includes foods, vet bills and housing for the animals coming into care.”

Bundaberg Bee Keeping Club’s Samantha Johnston said membership numbers are growing fast.

“The Bundaberg Bee Club started in May 2019 and we already have about 35 members in the club itself and 700 online,” she said.

“The club started out of the need advice and help, so Rebecca Pohlner and Stephen Johnston discussed this and both decided it was needed in our community.

“We offer a variety of services and Educational Sessions, this year we are also starting Junior Bee Keeping classes and Native Bee Education Sessions.

“We are currently in the process of making a view hive of native to donate to ABC Learning Centre for Autistic Children and we have one at East Little Learners Day Care.

“We welcome all new members from anywhere.”

Round 108 of the GCBF closes midnight, 28th of February with grants between $500 and $35,000 up for grabs.

To find out more visit www.justice.qld.gov.au/initiatives/community-grants.

Successful Burnett Applicants:

Avondale Tigers Football Club: Construct change rooms and install solar – $35,000

Baffle Creek Golf Club: Purchase tractor – $25,950

Bundaberg Aeromodellers: Purchase tractor – $19,900

Bundaberg and District Western Performance Club: Purchase storage trailer – $15,072

Bundaberg Bee Keepers Association: Purchase bee keeping equipment – $5,770

Bundy Wildlife Rescue: Purchase humidicrib, equipment and towards conference – $14,930

Moore Park Beach Bowls Club: Upgrade coldroom and purchase computers – $16,469

South Kolan Rugby League Football Club: Install grandstands and purchase travelling irrigator – $27,576

TS Bundaberg Unit Support Committee: Purchase BBQ trailer – $32,590

