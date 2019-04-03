Creator of $35K gem bikini reveals unique inspiration

Swimsuit model and mental health advocate Melanie Bragg modelling the $35,000 OPAL bikini by Veve Swimwear designer Vanessa Bryce teamed with local jewellery designer Vanessa Nock.

Swimsuit model and mental health advocate Melanie Bragg modelling the $35,000 OPAL bikini by Veve Swimwear designer Vanessa Bryce teamed with local jewellery designer Vanessa Nock. Patrick Woods

THERE'S probably not many jewellers who can say they've worked on a $35,000 bikini, but Bundaberg-born designer jeweller Vanessa Nock can.

Having recently collaborated with Vanessa Bryce, The Veve Swimwear owner, to launch a new piece (see right) and spread a message of mental health awareness; Ms Nock has shared her story of what truly is a golden career.

Jewellery designer Vanessa Nock. Mike Knott BUN020419JEW1

With 20 years of creating and designing jewellery, Ms Nock said her passion started in high school manual art. She was the only girl in the class where she found her flare for welding.

It was her mother's suggestion of becoming a jeweller which saw Ms Nock undertake a visual arts course, majoring in jewellery and start an apprenticeship at Bill Proctors.

"Jewellery really is, I think, a symbol of momentous times in people's lives,” she said. "Moments that you create a symbol for to hold and have forever.

"I feel very privileged that someone chooses me to do that for them, there's a lot of trust involved - it's a very personal journey that you do take with someone.”

Swimsuit model and mental health advocate Melanie Bragg modelling the $35,000 OPAL bikini by Veve Swimwear designer Vanessa Bryce teamed with local jewellery designer Vanessa Nock. Patrick Woods

Before making her move to the Sunshine Coast, Ms Nock worked at Proctors for seven years and said she was thankful for the freedom to develop her own skills and style. Now Ms Nock has created her own business, UniqueNESS which saw her creation of the opal piece.

"I drew the design before we picked the stones, and the stones worked - it was amazing,” she said.

"It all fell into place quite beautifully.”

Viewing jewellery as small sculptures, Ms Nock said her favourite part was handing over the final product.

"The highlight, the moment that I actually enjoy the most is when the person you're making something for sees it for the very first time and they open that box and you take their breath away because it's even more stunning than what they may have expected,” she said.

Visit her Facebook and Instagram page for more, a website will be up in two weeks.