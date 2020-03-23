Creativity unleashed: Handmade accessories for dogs

MORE precious than diamonds, dogs are a girl’s best friend and a new business intends to nurture that special bond.

For Bundy local Miranda Peek, it was love at first sight when she first laid eyes on her French bulldog Storm.

“I have always loved animals and for all my life, I have grown up with dogs,” Ms Peek said. “But there’s something different about little Stormy … she’s so full of character and she’s just my little baby.”

TAKING BUNDY BY STORM: Miranda Peek with her three-year-old pet French bulldog Storm.

After learning how to sew, Ms Peek began making her own dog bandanas and recently launched her own business, Storm&I.

“I actually work in the dental industry, so this is completely different to what I’m used to, but I really wanted to do something on the side and incorporate my love for animals,” Ms Peek said.

Selling a stunning collection of dog bandanas, collars, leads and bow ties, Ms Peek is also working to create matching styles for pet owners too.

“It’s all about you and your dog and that is the whole purpose of Storm&I, so I also currently stock hair scrunchies, baby bibs and mugs,” she said.

“At this stage, I’m really trying to focus on the dog range, with a few other bits and pieces, but as it starts to grow, I will look into branching out to other ideas.”

Ms Peek said she hopes her positive experience encourages others to follow their underlying passions too.

“I hope this gives other people the courage to start up their own small businesses,” Ms Peek said.

“It’s not as daunting as it seems, especially with all the local support and I can’t thank the community enough.”

Storm&I are currently holding a sale with bandanas priced as low as $7.

Visit stormandi.com.au.