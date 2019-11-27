Creative sources dirt for piece

PEOPLE see art in many forms, but one artist plans to incorporate dirt from Childers into artwork pieces.

When artist Claudia Husband recently visited the Bundaberg region for the Tradelines exhibition, she didn’t anticipate she would be leaving with samples of dirt on glass jars.

ART MATERIAL: Claudia Husband tested her painting and printmaking skills, using red soil she found in Childers on a recent trip to the region.

“I take elements from landscapes that offer a sense of familiarity, and incorporate that in my imagery,” Ms Husband said.

“The curve of a mountain, the shape of a certain tree or it might be a specific colour, such as jacaranda purple, or Childers red.”

The artist who co-owner of printmaking studio Grey Hand Press, said her work has already taken her to many parts of Australia and the Wide Bay region.

“ I spent time in the South Burnett region, exploring the countryside and vineyards, and worked with Clovely Estate Wines to create their new label and branding artwork,” Ms Husband said.

“I very much enjoyed my time in Bundaberg and the drive for me is often the best part because I love observing the landscape and watching how it changes as you travel … the green sugarcane and leafy macadamia trees against the intense red of the soil is always a captivating sight.”

The artist plans to use the red soil for printmaking ink and textile designs.

For more information, visit claudiahusband.com.