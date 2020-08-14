Creative outlet: Art classes to inspire Bundy kids

TAKES YOU AWAY: Amy Lawley offers three weekly classes for different age groups, as well as a casual class for primary school aged children. Picture: Rhylea Millar.

CREATIVITY has the ability to enhance the development of children, allowing them to gain new skills, interact with different mediums, explore self-expression and view the world differently.

Working as a primary school teacher and as a mum-of-four between the ages of four and 12, Amy Lawley has witnessed first hand how opening children up to creative outlets like art can nurture their developmental needs.

But when Ms Lawley relocated to the region four years ago, she discovered there was a high demand for these kinds of services in Bundaberg and decided to open up her own business ONCEdesigns.

“When my children were younger we were living in major cities like Adelaide, Sydney and Brisbane and we had the ability to take them to art classes, but when I moved to Bundaberg I realised there was a need for it here,” Ms Lawley said.

“I was a primary school teacher but my interest has always been in the arts so it all flowed together and that’s what really stemmed my decision to start this business.”

OFF TO A FLYING ART: Amy Lawley launched her new business ONCEdesigns in June, at the Rounds Arcade on Bourbong St. Picture: Rhylea Millar.

Offering four programs that cater to the needs of each age group, Ms Lawley said the classes were both fun and educational.

Weekly classes during the term include a playgroup for two to five-year-old children, which aim to use early learning curriculum including letters, numbers and colours and build their motor skills through tasks like tracing, cutting and gluing.

Another session occurs weekly for school aged children under eight, as well as a class for eight to 12-year olds, who are currently working on water colour projects.

Additionally, a casual class is offered for primary school aged children, allowing those who cannot attend every week to complete one-off artworks in a single lesson.

“We really want to target all markets and as a mum I know that some people want a class that their kids can come to once a week but some can’t commit to it every week,” Ms Lawley said.

“For the little ones, these classes allow them to work on their fine and gross motor skills and for the older kids it’s all about understanding what art is.

“In my opinion, the best thing about art is that there is no wrong answer … it’s about self-expression, how you interpret it, how you want it to look and it allows them to express their individuality but also work in groups.”

A FRESH ART: Former primary school teacher and mum-of-four Amy Lawley has witnessed first hand how opening children up to the world of art can nurture their development. Picture: Rhylea Millar.

But it hasn’t been all smooth sailing for the creative go-getter, who was ready to open the doors to her studio at the beginning of the year.

“We had everything ready to roll for the Easter school holidays, but then obviously COVID-19 happened, so we sat dormant for a whole term,” Ms Lawley said.

“Starting a new business and not being able to welcome kids into the studio was quite disheartening to start with, but we were able to open in June and launch our first school holiday programs.”

Ensuring the studio is safe at all times, Ms Lawley is following an in-depth cleaning process, ensuring all materials and surfaces are sanitised and wiped down between classes.

Term classes are held on Wednesdays and casual classes on Thursdays at the Rounds Arcade on Bourbong St.

ONCEdesigns plans to launch a business website soon. In the meantime, you can see more information or book a class by clicking here.