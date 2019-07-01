Creative friends combine to open new business

AUSTRALIAN MADE: Artisans 4670 owners, Kathy Valks and Beverley Whip are passionate about sourcing 100 per cent Australian made and sustainable products.

WHEN Bargara locals Kathy Valks and Beverley Whip formed a friendship, the duo never expected that combining their talents would lead to a joint business venture.

Artisans 4670 opened the doors of their store for the first time on Sunday and the co-owners are excited about this new chapter.

Potter Ms Valks and jewellery maker MsWhip have been individually selling their handmade creations for years, but the message behind these pieces is what matters most to the locals.

"We are passionate about using honest, ethical and sustainable materials sourced in Australia while supporting local businesses and manufacturers,” MsWhip said. "Every element used in the process of creating each product really tells a story.”

"I'm so grateful to be working alongside someone as talented as Kathy.

"Her work is so inspiring and I love that we are both so passionate about where our products are coming from.”

Selling a variety of self-made homeware, jewellery and clothing, the creative pair refuse to use anything unless it is guaranteed to be 100 per cent Australian-made, use natural resources and want to show others that a reduction in waste is possible.

"We really do live in the best part of the world and we want to do what we can to preserve it for the generations to come,” MsValks said.

"The raw materials really make up a huge part of the story and watching people feel my work and the texture, that's my favourite part.”

In addition to the diverse range of ethically sourced products, the pair are passionate about sharing their knowledge with others and will hold a range of creative workshops at the store.

"I love teaching others about my craft and seeing their faces light up when they make something special with their own hands,” MsValks said.

The store owners plan to host an official cocktail event to celebrate the opening, in two weeks' time.

Artisans 4670 is at 100 Hughes Rd, near Bargara Berries and is open Tuesday-Sunday 10am-4pm.