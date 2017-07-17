Creating opportunities for children with autism

HELP: Open day to help families and children with autism.

AEIOU Bundaberg will host an open day for families and carers on Tuesday, August 8 to see first-hand how to help create a lifetime of opportunities for young children with autism.

The event will provide insight into early intervention autism-specific programs and will be an opportunity to witness the evidence-based programs in action.

You can also access a free introductory workshop that provides skills and techniques to address challenging behaviours.

The day will start at 9am at AEIOU Bundaberg, 6 University Dr, Branyan.

Book on 4155 0399 or email Bundaberg@aeiou.org.au.