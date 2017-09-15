Creating children's book to help save the turtles

LOCAL kids will be putting on their thinking caps these September school holidays to create a children's picture book, raising money for turtle conservation.

Hinkler Central has teamed up with award-winning writer Emma Mactaggart to work with the children to produce the book which focuses on the plight of Bundaberg's favourite visitors, the Loggerhead Turtle.

The book launch is set to coincide with the beginning of the turtle nesting season and all proceeds from sales will go directly to the Mon Repos Turtle Centre.

Centre manager Renee Pukallus said the book provided a fantastic opportunity to teach young families the importance of marine conservation.

"Hinkler Central is proud to be creating this book to help with important research for the longevity of the endangered Loggerhead Turtle,” she said.

Having created children's picture books for the Condamine Alliance and The Melanoma Awareness Foundation, Emma Mactaggart fully understands the importance of communicating specific messages to young children.

"It is a chance to engage the whole family in an important discussion, as the children are being read to by their parents, older siblings, family members and teachers,” she said.

"Add the bonus of the book being created by children for children and there is indeed a little bit of magic!”