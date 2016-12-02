Creating a community based around fitness

FIGHTING FIT: Bundy's much-loved personal trainer Tyson Hepi (right) with Dale Mitchell and fitness enthusiasts at Wide Bay Cross Fit.

WORKING as a personal trainer is all about people for Wide Bay Cross Fit's Tyson Hepi.

Mr Hepi said a background in working with disadvantaged youths had inspired him to take up a line of work where he could interact with the community.

"Our goal is to build a supportive and really positive environment,” he said.

"There's the physical components like getting stronger and getting fitter, but there's also the social side here like building a community.”

Mr Hepi said there could be a common misconception that Cross Fit was for people of an advanced fitness level, but actually it was a way to get fit in the first place.

"That's why you come,” he said, adding that no one was pushed beyond boundaries they could handle.

Mr Hepi pointed out that among the women in his class were two who were pregnant and one who had recently given birth, and all were working at their own level.

When the NewsMail asked locals for their suggestions on their favourite personal trainers in the region, there were almost 300 comments applauding the hard word of many PTs.

However, Mr Hepi received the highest number of call-outs from his loyal fans.

Hayley Wilkinson said she nominated Mr Hepi because he was about more than just fitness.

"It's one thing to have the knowledge because anyone can have the degrees and certificates to train people (me included) but its all about communication,” she said.

"Some people on here I've tried and can say they only suit certain personality types, ages, genders or have deep pockets.

"Dollar for dollar Tyson Hepi is affordable, knowledgeable but above all else will reach children - which he coaches - to seniors.”

"Not everyone is suited to that and don't you want to have someone that can reach all ages?”

Ms Wilkinson said Mr Hepi's character made him easy to work with.

"A-grade personality and the best communicator and motivator in Bundaberg,” she said.

Mr Hepi's former trainee Sarah Johnstone, who has since moved away from Bundaberg, said she had developed a healthier lifestyle thanks to the much-loved PT.

"He pushes you hard and helps you achieve your health and fitness goals,” she said.

"To date he has helped me lose 20kg.”